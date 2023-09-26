News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Two men charged after cops seize £1.36M of cocaine from car on the M6
Man, 35, appears in court accused of murdering his 51-year-old partner
Body found in alleyway near school
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife

Fantastic semi-detached house with open plan living for sale in Cornwall Avenue Blackpool

There is no onward chain in the sale of this fabulous family home.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:01 BST

Located in a popular location, the house is immaculate with three bedrooms, a stylish four piece bathroom suite and open plan living space in the kitchen and dining area. It’s on the market for £230,000 with Hunters, Blackpool through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Holmefield Avenue stunner tucked away in the exclusivity of 'The Towers' in Thornton Cleveleys is up for sale

Immaculate Blackpool period property in Church Street is town centre gem and up for sale

Unique detached house on Parkway in Blackpool with roll top bath in master bedroom up for sale

Hunters, Blackpool

1. Cornwall Avenue, Blackpool

Hunters, Blackpool Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Hunters, Blackpool

2. Cornwall Avenue, Blackpool

Hunters, Blackpool Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Hunters, Blackpool

3. Cornwall Avenue, Blackpool

Hunters, Blackpool Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Hunters, Blackpool

4. Cornwall Avenue, Blackpool

Hunters, Blackpool Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Hunters, Blackpool

5. Cornwall Avenue, Blackpool

Hunters, Blackpool Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Hunters, Blackpool

6. Cornwall Avenue, Blackpool

Hunters, Blackpool Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolCornwallRightmove