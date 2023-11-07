News you can trust since 1873
Fantastic 3 bed terraced Blackpool home in Elmslie Gardens up for sale for attractive price

This beautuiful home is in the sought after Elmslie Gardens area, off Whitgate Drive and is modern and stylish.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Nov 2023, 13:37 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 13:37 GMT

It’s mid-terraced and the living space is split over three floors. There’s a garage with parking and a private garden too. It’s on the market for £218,000 with Unique Estate Agency through Rightmove

1. Elmslie Gardens, Blackpool

2. Elmslie Gardens, Blackpool

3. Elmslie Gardens, Blackpool

4. Elmslie Gardens, Blackpool

5. Elmslie Gardens, Blackpool

6. Elmslie Gardens, Blackpool

