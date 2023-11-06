Blackpool semi-detached house in Ingthorpe Avenue is spacious with no chain in the property sale
On the market for £160,000 this is a ‘deceptively’ spacious three bedroom house which is a great buy for a family.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:09 GMT
It has a lounge, dining room, kitchen, landing, three bedrooms, shower room, a detached garage and lovely gardens. It’s on the market with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove
