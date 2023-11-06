News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%

Blackpool semi-detached house in Ingthorpe Avenue is spacious with no chain in the property sale

On the market for £160,000 this is a ‘deceptively’ spacious three bedroom house which is a great buy for a family.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:09 GMT

It has a lounge, dining room, kitchen, landing, three bedrooms, shower room, a detached garage and lovely gardens. It’s on the market with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Renovated Blackpool house for sale on Poulton Road with new bathroom and kitchen

Blackpool house in St Anne's Road where Blackpool FC legend Sir Stanley Matthews once lived goes on the market for £390k

Bargain Blackpool quasi-semi house in Moor Park Road close to schools and shops goes on the market

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Ingthorpe Avenue, Bispham

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Ingthorpe Avenue, Bispham

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Ingthorpe Avenue, Bispham

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Ingthorpe Avenue, Bispham

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Ingthorpe Avenue, Bispham

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Ingthorpe Avenue, Bispham

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmovePoulton Road