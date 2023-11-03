Bargain Blackpool quasi-semi house in Moor Park Road close to schools and shops goes on the market
This is a cracking buy at £134,500.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT
It has three bedrooms and is beautifully presented with a south facing rear garden, fitted kitchen and two reception rooms. It is on the market with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove
