Bargain Blackpool quasi-semi house in Moor Park Road close to schools and shops goes on the market

This is a cracking buy at £134,500.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT

It has three bedrooms and is beautifully presented with a south facing rear garden, fitted kitchen and two reception rooms. It is on the market with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

