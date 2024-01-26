News you can trust since 1873
Double-fronted Blackpool house for sale in Holmfield Road has been transformed

This double fronted house in Bispham has been transformed over the years by the current owners offering beautifully proportioned living.

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:28 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 08:03 GMT

The lounge, stunning dining kitchen and master bedroom are all over 20' in length. There is a modern four piece bathroom too. In a great spot on Holmfield Road, it's just a step back from the prom and sold with no onward chain. It's on the market for £219,950 with McDonald Estate Agents

