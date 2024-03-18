Corner plot Blackpool detached house for sale on Devonshire Road has exquisite interior

On the market for £445,000 this is a stunning house on Devonshire Road

By Claire Lark
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:16 GMT

It's beautifully presented with four bedrooms and it situated on a lovely corner plot with a sizeable garden. The property is located in a popular location within easy access of the seafront, local shops, schools and bus routes. It has generous room sizes throughout, a large modern open plan kitchen and family room, a modern fitted family bathroom and is ready to move into. It's on the market with The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Related topics:BlackpoolPropertySchools

