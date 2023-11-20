Contemporary 4 bed Thornton cul de sac house with outstanding design features on the market
Described as an outstanding executive home, this beautiful property is worth a tour.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT
With four bedrooms and superb fixtures and fittings throughout, this is a ready to move into family home. It’s on the market for £360,000 with Entwistle Green, Cleveleys Let the pictures do the talking…
