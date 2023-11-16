Ultra luxury 4 bed Blackpool mega home in Midgeland Road with two log cabins and a tree house on the market
Full of abundance and charm, this amazing property has so much to offer.
By Claire Lark
On the market for £795k with Lytham Estate Agents, it has been renovated by the current owners with a high quality finish throughout. Paired with a fantastic layout, this property really does tick every box for family living. Take a look around…
