Charming Staining cottage for sale on outskirts of Blackpool has character - and an amazing asking price

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 14:29 BST

Situated in the heart of the semi rural village of Staining, this charming detached cottage boats well presented accommodation

Warmed by gas fired central heating and complemented by UPVC double glazing, features include entrance hall, 'front to back' lounge with French doors to the rear, farmhouse style dining kitchen with cream units, landing, three bedrooms and a four piece bathroom and toilet. It’s on the market with Duncan Raistrick Estate Agents for £210,000

ICYMI: Solid 1252 sqft mid-terrace house is new to the market in Whitegate Drive close to Stanley Park, Blackpool

No chain in sale of stunning Poulton house in Tithebarn Street - Victorian and refurbished

Reduced price for character 5 bed house for sale with views of Morecambe Bay and the Lake District

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

1. Staining Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool | Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

2. Staining Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool | Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

3. Staining Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool | Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

4. Staining Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool | Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

5. Staining Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool | Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

6. Staining Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool | Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HeatingMorecambe BayLake DistrictBlackpool