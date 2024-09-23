Warmed by gas fired central heating and complemented by UPVC double glazing, features include entrance hall, 'front to back' lounge with French doors to the rear, farmhouse style dining kitchen with cream units, landing, three bedrooms and a four piece bathroom and toilet. It’s on the market with Duncan Raistrick Estate Agents for £210,000
