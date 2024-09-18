Solid 1252 sqft mid-terrace house is new to the market in Whitegate Drive close to Stanley Park, Blackpool

This fabulous house on Whitegate Drive has a welcoming vestibule and hallway with a lounge and multi-fuel stove.

The dining room overlooks the rear garden and the fitted kitchen has a built-in double electric oven and induction hob. It has three bedrooms and a stylish four piece bathroom suite. It’s on the market for £200,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

1. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

2. Whitgate Drive, Blackpool

3. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

4. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

5. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

6. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

