The dining room overlooks the rear garden and the fitted kitchen has a built-in double electric oven and induction hob. It has three bedrooms and a stylish four piece bathroom suite. It’s on the market for £200,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool
1. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool | Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool
2. Whitgate Drive, Blackpool
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool | Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool
3. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool | Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool
4. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool | Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool
5. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool | Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool
6. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool | Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.