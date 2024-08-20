Beautiful Victorian terraced for sale in Poulton oozes character with modern twists at every turn

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Aug 2024, 10:13 BST

This is a fantastic opportunity to buy a house with character.

It’s a two bedroom extended Victorian end-terrace home in Elletson Street, Poulton. And it’s right in the centre of the town making it ideal for commuters, being minutes away from the train station. It’s a stunning home with modern twists along with plenty of original features making this a perfect buy. It’s on the market for £260,000 with Purplebricks

ICYMI: Beautiful town house for sale in Poulton-le-Fylde is set over three floors and extended

Character seafront property in Fleetwood is new to the market and comes with a myriad of features

Outstanding Lancashire home is Rightmove's one of seven 'Homes to Make you Sing' ahead of The Voice

Purplebricks

1. Elletson Street, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

2. Elletson Street, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

3. Elletson Street, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

4. Elletson Street, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

5. Ellestson Street, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

6. Elletson Street, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PoultonVictorianTown house

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.