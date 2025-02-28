Bargain 3 bed, 3 storey North Shore Blackpool family home with private rear garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 15:43 BST

This place is a real winner!

On the market for £200,000 with Entwistle Green, this lovely Blackpool family home is located in North Shore near Claremont Park, and is the perfect property for 1st time buyers looking for a spacious and well-position home.

Located on Dorchester Road, this fantastic 3 bed semi-detached home offers spacious design and flexible arrangements, making it ideal for anyone looking to move into somewhere a little more roomy or even start a family.

The interior of this place boasts a generous family lounge and a dining area filled with natural light from the charming bay window, creating a wonderfully welcoming atmosphere. The open-plan layout and the extended kitchen also give this place a sense of space, with a downstairs WC also adding convenience.

Upstairs, the home has two large double bedrooms along with a smaller but still spacious third bedroom, plus a modern and recently-updated 4-piece bathroom. Additionally, the loft has been converted into a further room, perfect for a home office should you want one.

Head outside, and you’ll find oodles of off-street parking and a lovely private rear garden of very decent size indeed, offering space for outdoor activites and even entertaining once the weather allows.

Take a look around...

Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green) | Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green) | Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green) | Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green) | Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green) | Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green) | Dorchester Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

