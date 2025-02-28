On the market for £200,000 with Entwistle Green, this lovely Blackpool family home is located in North Shore near Claremont Park, and is the perfect property for 1st time buyers looking for a spacious and well-position home.
Located on Dorchester Road, this fantastic 3 bed semi-detached home offers spacious design and flexible arrangements, making it ideal for anyone looking to move into somewhere a little more roomy or even start a family.
The interior of this place boasts a generous family lounge and a dining area filled with natural light from the charming bay window, creating a wonderfully welcoming atmosphere. The open-plan layout and the extended kitchen also give this place a sense of space, with a downstairs WC also adding convenience.
Upstairs, the home has two large double bedrooms along with a smaller but still spacious third bedroom, plus a modern and recently-updated 4-piece bathroom. Additionally, the loft has been converted into a further room, perfect for a home office should you want one.
Head outside, and you’ll find oodles of off-street parking and a lovely private rear garden of very decent size indeed, offering space for outdoor activites and even entertaining once the weather allows.
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss…
If Jeremy Clarkson can do it... 5 stunning Lancashire farms for sale for anyone looking for a change of career
I simply can't believe the size of this massive 8 bed Lytham Road Blackpool home with extra annexe for sale
I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.