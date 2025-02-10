Located on Lytham Road and on the market for £575,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool, this simply massive property is bursting with potential and - naturally - space for someone to really put their own stamp on it. Plus, the asking price has been reduced by a whopping £75,000 in recent times...

This exceptional 8-bedroom detached home is situated in a prime location, offering luxurious living across two separate dwellings, including the main residence, which features 7 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, multiple reception rooms, and a modern kitchen, fitted in 2021 with integrated appliances.

It also includes a large conservatory, living room, dining room, and a WC on the ground floor. The second floor comprises 4 double bedrooms and a bathroom, while the top floor has 3 bedrooms, a bathroom, and a separate WC.

In addition to the main house, the property includes a self-contained 1-bedroom dwelling above the garage. This private space has its own lounge/diner, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom, and is separately taxed.

The home boasts modern features such as underfloor heating in the kitchen, conservatory, and main bathroom, along with double glazing and central heating. Outside, the property features a well-maintained garden, ideal for outdoor living with a flagged patio area for entertaining.

There is ample off-road parking, including space for multiple cars, and a double garage with an electric door, central heating, and WC. This outstanding property combines luxury living with a tranquil outdoor space, perfect for family life and entertaining.

