On the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this property boasts spacious, versatile living accommodation with five double bedrooms, three reception rooms, and an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room.

The beautifully renovated kitchen includes a Rangemaster oven, integrated appliances, and French doors leading to the landscaped rear garden.

A stunning four-piece family bathroom and separate washroom are found on the first floor. The property features original restored floorboards, tiles, and modern updates like a new kitchen, bathroom, and boiler. Externally, there is off-road parking for multiple vehicles, a detached garage, and a private, landscaped rear garden with gated access.

This unique family home offers an exceptional living experience and must be viewed to fully appreciate its charm. Take a look around...

