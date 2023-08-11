News you can trust since 1873
Baltimore style four bedroom house overlooks a green in Redwood Drive Blackpool

This is a beautiful, imposing four bedroomed house which has a wonderful view over a green.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST

It has four large bedrooms and a 29ft lounge as well as beautiful gardens and a conservatory. It’s on the market for £425,000 with Stephen Tew through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Detached house is a Fleetwood gem with open plan living and a leisure pool

Five bedroom house with uninterrupted sea views on Shore Road hits the market

Imposing and elegant Warbreck Hill Road house is one of Blackpool's gems on the market

1. Redwood Drive, Blackpool

2. Redwood Drive, Blackpool

3. Redwood Drive, Blackpool

4. Redwood Drive, Blackpool

5. Redwood Drive, Blackpool

6. Redwood Drive, Blackpool

7. Redwood Drive, Blackpool

8. Redwood Drive, Blackpool

