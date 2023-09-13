13 cheap properties for sale in Hambleton UK's fourth most satisfied place according to Office for National Statistics
Over Wyre village of Hambleton was names by the Office for National Statistics as the fourth most satisfied place in the country according to those who live there.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:19 BST
So if you are thinking of a house move, these lovely properties are among the cheapest in the village and are all on the market. Visit Rightmove to view further.
