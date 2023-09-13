News you can trust since 1873
13 cheap properties for sale in Hambleton UK's fourth most satisfied place according to Office for National Statistics

Over Wyre village of Hambleton was names by the Office for National Statistics as the fourth most satisfied place in the country according to those who live there.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:19 BST

So if you are thinking of a house move, these lovely properties are among the cheapest in the village and are all on the market. Visit Rightmove to view further.

£235,000

1. Bluebrook Avenue

£235,000 Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

£215,000

2. Rydal Road

£215,000 Photo: Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

£200,000

3. Willowcroft Drive

£200,000 Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

£170,000

4. Wyreside Drive

£170,000 Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

£56,500

5. The Conifers, apartment

£56,500 Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

£215,950

6. Rosedene, Kiln Lane

£215,950 Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

