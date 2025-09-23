I tried the biggest kebab in the north west and you'll never guess where it is

Food challenges and gigantic portions have become a bit of a craze online, but few things get people talking like an enormous kebab.

Food review influencer, Ryan Bbf (biggaboysfoodreviews) from South Yorkshire, known for his lively food reviews recently took on what he claims to be the biggest kebab in the North West.

What’s even more surprising is that this giant feast isn’t in a bustling city or a famous food hub, but tucked away in the Lancashire town of Kirkham at a spot called Jononi Balti.

Ryan’s video which has been making the rounds on social media captures his reaction to being served the kebab.

At just £8.50 the portion is extraordinary. He jokes that it’s the size of a “baby’s arm” and wrapped up like a duvet.

When he opened up the kebab, his first instinct is to ask, “have you got a shovel?” and it’s not hard to see why.

The kebab reportedly weighs in at around 1.4 kilos making it less of a late-night snack and more of a full-on banquet.

Ryan said: “It could easily feed four people. It’s good quality meat as well and lovely flavour, I’m going to have to eat this later because it weighs so much, it’s massive!

“People have been saying it weighst 1.4 kilos and that’s why I’ve come to see for myself, get yourselves down.”

Despite the weight, Ryan notes that the taste holds up, calling it both filling and delicious. Part of what makes this find so fascinating is its location.

Jononi Balti isn’t a huge chain or a spot you’d immediately associate with viral food challenges, yet it’s quietly serving up one of the UK’s most enormous kebabs. For locals, it’s a bragging right and for foodies it’s another reason to make a trip to Kirkham.

If you’re planning a visit you might want to bring a few friends or at least a shovel, as Ryan joked - because this isn’t your average Friday night takeaway.

At 1.4 kilos it’s a kebab that has to be seen (and eaten) to be believed.