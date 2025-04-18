Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An 8-year-old nearly choked on a “huge” bone in his Wendy’s burger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy made the grisly discovery while chomping on a chicken sandwich from the newly opened Wendy’s on the Promenade in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A customer reportedly found the bone inside a Wendy's Chicken Sandwich in Blackpool on Wednesday (April 16) | Submitted

Wendy’s say their ‘juicy’ chicken fillet burgers are made from chicken breast (56% chicken) and are not meant to contain bones. You can find the full list of ingredients at the bottom of this story.

The boy’s mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her family visited the new fast-food restaurant as a treat on Wednesday.

But his “near death experience” while biting into his burger prompted the frantic mum to post a warning on social media about the choking hazard.

She was also unimpressed with the portion sizes at Wendy’s, where “the wraps are no bigger than iPhones”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was also unimpressed with the portion sizes at Wendy’s, where “the wraps are no bigger than iPhones” | Submitted

Posting on Facebook, she said: “The new Wendy’s...where you get a free choking hazard & near death experience with your chicken burger”, adding, “and wraps no bigger than an iPhone!”

Wendy’s were approached for comment.

Wendy’s say their ‘juicy’ chicken fillet burgers are made from chicken breast (56% chicken) and should not contain bones | Wendy's

What’s in Wendy’s classic chicken burgers?

Chicken Breast (56%), Water, WHEAT Flour, Starch, Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract (Contains BARLEY), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Citric Acid), WHEAT Gluten, Garlic Powder, Spices (Contains CELERY), Onion Powder, Natural Flavourings (Contains MILK), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Raising Agent (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Calcium Phosphates), Sugar, Dehydrated Chicken Powder, Smoke Flavouring.