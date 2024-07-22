Snow in Blackpool! 37 mind-blowing retro pictures of snow, ice & the coldest winters in years gone by

By Claire Lark
Published 9th Dec 2022, 09:47 GMT
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:24 GMT

As the first dusting of snow falls in 2024 we take a look back at the coldest winters in Blackpool.

It’s coastal proximity means our town swerves the worst of heavy snowfall but that hasn’t always been the case. Looking back through the archives, the notorious winter of 1963 was the year which saw massive snow drifts and the rare event of the sea freezing over off the Fylde Coast. The winter of 1947 was described as being the hardest in living memory and in more recent times, the winter of 2009-2010 was recognised as being the coldest in decades. Other notable times were 1981 and the mid 1950s. The photos are fascinating, particularly the ones from the 1940s which show incredible depths of snow and people having to dig their way out.

In case you missed them: 23 scenes of Blackpool landmarks as they were in the 1990s - including memorable ones lost to the landscape

23 scenes to evoke memories of a very different Blackpool town centre in the 1990s

19 captured scenes bring 1980s Blackpool into sharp focus reminding us of striking changes and lost corners of our much-loved town

A wall of snow facing this gentleman on Central Beach in 1947

1. Freezing Blackpool

A wall of snow facing this gentleman on Central Beach in 1947 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
This was in 1981 when a tram came to an unoffical stop

2. Freezing Blackpool

This was in 1981 when a tram came to an unoffical stop Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The scene in a Blackpool street following a heavy fall of snow in 1940. Clearing the snow was everyone's job before they could get out.

3. Freezing Blackpool

The scene in a Blackpool street following a heavy fall of snow in 1940. Clearing the snow was everyone's job before they could get out. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Ice Sandhills in St Annes, 1952

4. Freezing Blackpool

Ice Sandhills in St Annes, 1952 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Digging out on Newton Drive on February 2 1940. Imagine seeing snowfall like that again...

5. Freezing Blackpool

Digging out on Newton Drive on February 2 1940. Imagine seeing snowfall like that again... Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Blackpool beach looked like an Arctic wasteland with frozen snow and ice-floes along it's whole length in January 1963

6. Freezing Blackpool

Blackpool beach looked like an Arctic wasteland with frozen snow and ice-floes along it's whole length in January 1963 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSnowfall
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice