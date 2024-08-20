Retro pictures of Blackpool Illuminations which capture readers' favourite memories of trips to the Lights

By Claire Lark
Published 4th Oct 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 12:32 BST

We asked you what memories you hold close to your heart from those childhood trips through the Lights

It got everyone reminiscing and you commented in your hundreds sharing your memories and the things which stick in your minds. Viewing the lights from the sunroof, Fibre Optic Man – some liked him others were terrified – Daleks, spotting the Tower lit up from the M55 and, of course eating a bag of chips. Wendy Barratt summed it up nicely saying: “Standing and viewing with our head out the sunroof with chips in the car and a sugar dummy around our neck!” And Zoe Wade commented: “The Fibre Optic Man!!!!! I was scared but fascinated.”

Blackpool Illuminations went interactive with the arrival of Fibre Optic Man in 1982 with a rota of council staff volunteers donning the twinkling suit and waving at passers-by alongside the tabelaux on Bispham Cliffs. Were you one of the staff? We would love to hear your memories - claire.lark@nationalworld.com

Blackpool Illuminations went interactive with the arrival of Fibre Optic Man in 1982 with a rota of council staff volunteers donning the twinkling suit and waving at passers-by alongside the tabelaux on Bispham Cliffs. Were you one of the staff? We would love to hear your memories - [email protected] Photo: staff

Children's favourite, and still is. Teddy Bears Picnic in 1996

Children's favourite, and still is. Teddy Bears Picnic in 1996 Photo: submit

The welcome sign was a favourite memory. This was in 1999 - year of the alien lights

The welcome sign was a favourite memory. This was in 1999 - year of the alien lights Photo: Rob Lock

Blackpool Tower all lit up, this time advertising Fanta in 1997. So many memories about our stunning tower - and playing first one to spot it from the M55

Blackpool Tower all lit up, this time advertising Fanta in 1997. So many memories about our stunning tower - and playing first one to spot it from the M55 Photo: Rob Lock

Everybody remembers the iconic Rocket Tram

5. Lights Memories

Everybody remembers the iconic Rocket Tram Photo: submit

Gridlocked - Illuminations traffic at Gynn Square. Nobody minds this kind of traffic jam though...

6. Lights memories

Gridlocked - Illuminations traffic at Gynn Square. Nobody minds this kind of traffic jam though... Photo: Mike Foster

