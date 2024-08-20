It got everyone reminiscing and you commented in your hundreds sharing your memories and the things which stick in your minds. Viewing the lights from the sunroof, Fibre Optic Man – some liked him others were terrified – Daleks, spotting the Tower lit up from the M55 and, of course eating a bag of chips. Wendy Barratt summed it up nicely saying: “Standing and viewing with our head out the sunroof with chips in the car and a sugar dummy around our neck!” And Zoe Wade commented: “The Fibre Optic Man!!!!! I was scared but fascinated.”
Blackpool Illuminations went interactive with the arrival of Fibre Optic Man in 1982 with a rota of council staff volunteers donning the twinkling suit and waving at passers-by alongside the tabelaux on Bispham Cliffs. Were you one of the staff? We would love to hear your memories - [email protected] Photo: staff
Children's favourite, and still is. Teddy Bears Picnic in 1996 Photo: submit
The welcome sign was a favourite memory. This was in 1999 - year of the alien lights Photo: Rob Lock
Blackpool Tower all lit up, this time advertising Fanta in 1997. So many memories about our stunning tower - and playing first one to spot it from the M55 Photo: Rob Lock
Everybody remembers the iconic Rocket Tram Photo: submit
Gridlocked - Illuminations traffic at Gynn Square. Nobody minds this kind of traffic jam though... Photo: Mike Foster