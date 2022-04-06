This was the Midland Bank in Talbot Square, 1980
This was the Midland Bank in Talbot Square, 1980

Photo memories of Blackpool's lost banks in the days when we queued up at high street branches

The age of Internet banking has completely changed how we handle our money.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 5:04 pm

Gone are the days of paying with cheques and cash. And sadly, that has meant the closure of the high street branches we relied on to draw money from our bank accounts. Memories of queues outside the doors, businesses paying in thousands of pounds in cash and cheques, savings books and being able to cash in your saved up pennies are all but a thing of the past - except for main town centres where a handful of branches remain. These photos show an era when banks were a steadfast part of the high street. Many were iconic buildings too.

1. Lost Banks

Williams and Glynn Bank, Talbot Road, Blackpool, January 1984

2. Lost Banks

Waterloo Road branch of Lloyds TSB

3. Lost Banks

Midland Bank at Bispham

4. Lost Banks

We couldn't feature lost banks without giving this a mention. Among the photos from the archives was this - one of the Nat West piggy banks from the 1980s. There were five altogether and they are now collectables

