Gone are the days of paying with cheques and cash. And sadly, that has meant the closure of the high street branches we relied on to draw money from our bank accounts. Memories of queues outside the doors, businesses paying in thousands of pounds in cash and cheques, savings books and being able to cash in your saved up pennies are all but a thing of the past - except for main town centres where a handful of branches remain. These photos show an era when banks were a steadfast part of the high street. Many were iconic buildings too.