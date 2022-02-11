It’s a timescale that mirrors the Queen’s reign and to mark the huge milestone we've dug deep into the archive to bring a selection of pictures to show some of the highlights including students on stage, awards and scenes from the shows. Are you pictured?
Dancers first graced the dance floor on February 11 1952 when its founder Beryl Whittaker, who died in 2006, first opened the doors.
From their studio in Hornby Road, the group has performed hundreds of shows and has been a long standing training ground for many young performers.
To mark the anniversary they are performing the World at their Feet at The Grand Theatre in March. Visit Whittaker's Facebook page