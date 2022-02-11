Rehearsal for World at Your Feet at the Grand Theatre, 2004. A line-up of Noddys
36 picture memories of past students and the shows they starred in at Whittaker's Dance and Drama Centre in Blackpool

It is one of Blackpool’s longest established dance and drama schools and is celebrating a remarkable 70 years today.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 11th February 2022, 3:45 pm

It’s a timescale that mirrors the Queen’s reign and to mark the huge milestone we've dug deep into the archive to bring a selection of pictures to show some of the highlights including students on stage, awards and scenes from the shows. Are you pictured?

Dancers first graced the dance floor on February 11 1952 when its founder Beryl Whittaker, who died in 2006, first opened the doors.

From their studio in Hornby Road, the group has performed hundreds of shows and has been a long standing training ground for many young performers.

To mark the anniversary they are performing the World at their Feet at The Grand Theatre in March.

Celebrations at the Whittaker Dance and drama Centre in 1997. Jack Ganley and Beryl Whittaker, are pictured with daughters Sheila (right) and Jacqui

Jemma Thackray, Nikita Coulon, Rachel Dunn. Front, from left, Emma Hardy, Maregarita Barnfield, Natasha Hourihan, Charlotte Holden, Lorna Young and Natasha Lees ahead of a Christmas Carol, 1997

Dancing in the studio in 1996

15 year old Edward Foster in 2010

