17 nostalgic Blackpool pictures to take you back to 1976

It was the year of Blackpool’s Centenary celebrations - and that famous heatwave.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 14:46 GMT

1976 was a memorable year and these photos encompass what Blackpool was like, events, people, town and streets

Happy birthday Blackpool! That was the message from thousands of sightseers who turned out to watch the opening procession of the resort's centenary celebrations.

1. Blackpool, 1976

Nurses washed cars, as well as cooled off in the heat, to raise cash for the league of friends

2. Blackpool, 1976

Nurses washed cars, as well as cooled off in the heat, to raise cash for the league of friends Photo: submit

Gale damage on Blackpool Promenade

3. Blackpool, 1976

Gale damage on Blackpool Promenade Photo: library

Polish folk dancers provided a colourful display in their national costumes during a procession along the seafront in 1976

4. Blackpool, 1976

Polish folk dancers provided a colourful display in their national costumes during a procession along the seafront in 1976 Photo: National World

Still time for a workout at the North West Keep Fit Association's annual general meeting at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood

5. Blackpool, 1976

Still time for a workout at the North West Keep Fit Association's annual general meeting at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood Photo: National World

Venezuelan students were in Blackpool to learn technological skills of use in the development of their country

6. Blackpool, 1976

Venezuelan students were in Blackpool to learn technological skills of use in the development of their country Photo: National World

