It was the year of Blackpool’s Centenary celebrations - and that famous heatwave.
1976 was a memorable year and these photos encompass what Blackpool was like, events, people, town and streets
1. Blackpool, 1976
Happy birthday Blackpool! That was the message from thousands of sightseers who turned out to watch the opening procession of the resort's centenary celebrations. Photo: National World
2. Blackpool, 1976
Nurses washed cars, as well as cooled off in the heat, to raise cash for the league of friends Photo: submit
3. Blackpool, 1976
Gale damage on Blackpool Promenade Photo: library
4. Blackpool, 1976
Polish folk dancers provided a colourful display in their national costumes during a procession along the seafront in 1976 Photo: National World
5. Blackpool, 1976
Still time for a workout at the North West Keep Fit Association's annual general meeting at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood Photo: National World
6. Blackpool, 1976
Venezuelan students were in Blackpool to learn technological skills of use in the development of their country Photo: National World