Northern Soul: 25 Blackpool memories at the heartlands of Mecca Highland Room and Blackpool Tower Ballroom

These pictures capture the magic of Northern Soul where Blackpool was its heartland in the 1970s.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST

Blackpool’s Mecca - in particular the Highland Room - became synonymous with the music movement, a genre with a fast, steady beat and simple lyrics. Thousands of people would flock to the resort for all-nighters, immersing themselves in the vibe. The photos dug from our archives reflect the whole scene back to the early days.

Northern Soul night at the Highland Room in the former Mecca nightclub, 1998

1. Northern Soul

Northern Soul night at the Highland Room in the former Mecca nightclub, 1998 Photo: Martin Bostock

Dancers enjoy one of the Northern Soul all-nighters at the Cala Gran back in 1999

2. Northern Soul

Dancers enjoy one of the Northern Soul all-nighters at the Cala Gran back in 1999 Photo: Mike Foster

This was the Northern Soul Weekender at Blackpool Tower Ballroom in 2011. Organiser and DJ Richard Searling

3. Northern Soul

This was the Northern Soul Weekender at Blackpool Tower Ballroom in 2011. Organiser and DJ Richard Searling Photo: Bill Johnson

In full flow on the dancefloor...

4. Northern Soul

In full flow on the dancefloor... Photo: submitted

Where it was all at... Mecca in Central Drive

5. Northern Soul

Where it was all at... Mecca in Central Drive Photo: na

Grooving the moves at Northern Soul Weekender at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

6. Northern Soul

Grooving the moves at Northern Soul Weekender at Blackpool Tower Ballroom Photo: Bill Johnson

