New Year's Eve Retro: 15 scenes of Blackpool people ringing in the New Year in the 90s and 00s
These scenes will take you back to New Year's Eve celebrations across the years as Blackpool counted down to midnight.
By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago
From dancing the night away at New Year's Eve balls, to family events, the lighting of beacons and ringing in of a new Millennium, our photographers have been there to capture the action.
In case you missed them: Scenes from Brannigans in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s - 42 pictures that will take you right back
Loved and lost nightclubs from the 80s and 90s - 22 scenes which remember the best of Blackpool's thriving nightlife
Page 1 of 4