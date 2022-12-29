News you can trust since 1873
New Year's Eve Retro: 15 scenes of Blackpool people ringing in the New Year in the 90s and 00s

These scenes will take you back to New Year's Eve celebrations across the years as Blackpool counted down to midnight.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

From dancing the night away at New Year's Eve balls, to family events, the lighting of beacons and ringing in of a new Millennium, our photographers have been there to capture the action.

1. New Year's Eve Memories

Sparkly wigs and silly hats for a memorable New Year's Eve, 1999

Photo: Rob Lock

2. New Years Eve Memories

A packed Talbot Square at the Millennium

Photo: Rob Lock

3. New Year's Eve Memories

A packed Talbot Square as midnight approaches at the Millennium

Photo: Rob Lock

4. New Year Memories

Lowther Pavillion New Year party. "Hats" the way to do it ! From left, Peter French, Tony French and Peter Bourhill

Photo: Bill Johnson

Blackpool