News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Blackpool Central Station, Wilkinson's Yard and a 2022 Google Street View image of Bonny Street. The swathe of land stepped back from the Golden Mile has seen dramatic changes throughout its history
Blackpool Central Station, Wilkinson's Yard and a 2022 Google Street View image of Bonny Street. The swathe of land stepped back from the Golden Mile has seen dramatic changes throughout its history

Lost Blackpool: 18 emotive pictures which unravel the history of Bonny Street’s long gone tiny terraces and iconic railway station

They were a clump of terraced streets stepped back from the seafront and they seemed a world away from the Golden Mile.

By Claire Lark
15 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 11:05am

But there they were, a stone’s throw from the beach and wedged alongside the resort’s railway station in the golden age of steam. They are long gone but were narrow with dingy backyards, old gas lamps and unexpected views of the railway. It was a quirky layout. However in March 1959, 26 homes in Bonny Street, Pleasant View and Wilkinson’s Yard were flattened by demolition crews under a slum clearance order. In 1964, the station closed and the whole area was eventually replaced by the police station, court buildings, central car park and the famous and much-loved Bonny Street market. Times are changing once again though, as the new central development digs in to transform the area for future generations. These fascinating photos go right back to the beginning, they show the streets, pubs, train station and more recent scenes from the 1990s.

In case you missed them: 19 captured scenes bring 1980s Blackpool into sharp focus reminding us of striking changes and lost corners of our much-loved town

Lost Blackpool: 20 stirring images of places, streets and buildings which have been wiped from the landscape

24 photo gems which remember Woolworths in Blackpool - home of pick n mix and top ten singles

1. Bonny Street Memories

This emotive Coronation Street style picture shows Bonny Street running parallel with the Golden Mile

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

2. Bonny Street Memories

Wilkinson's Yard was off Bonny Street and can be seen near the centre of the section enlarged from an original photograph of Central Station. The V shaped roofs of Central Station can be seen above the property at the end of the yard.

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

3. Bonny Street Memories

This photo montage shows a zoomed in aerial image of Bonny Street on the right taken from the original photo of Central Station to the left. The jumble of properties in the centre includes Wilkinson's Yard and Pleasant View. The building with the sign which reads "Martell's Brandy" marks the easterly perimeter of Wilkinson's Yard and the whitewashed cottage at the westerly end of the yard butts onto the rear of a terraced house on Bonny Street

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Bonny Street Memories

The Concert Inn on the Corner of Bonny Street and Chapel Street , was demolished in 1966. Some people will still remember this

Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BlackpoolWoolworths