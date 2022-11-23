But there they were, a stone’s throw from the beach and wedged alongside the resort’s railway station in the golden age of steam. They are long gone but were narrow with dingy backyards, old gas lamps and unexpected views of the railway. It was a quirky layout. However in March 1959, 26 homes in Bonny Street, Pleasant View and Wilkinson’s Yard were flattened by demolition crews under a slum clearance order. In 1964, the station closed and the whole area was eventually replaced by the police station, court buildings, central car park and the famous and much-loved Bonny Street market. Times are changing once again though, as the new central development digs in to transform the area for future generations. These fascinating photos go right back to the beginning, they show the streets, pubs, train station and more recent scenes from the 1990s.