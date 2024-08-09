These are mainly from the late 1990s and into the next decade and show some of the venues which made up the clubbing scene across the Fylde. They include The Syndicate, Flamingos, Fuzion, Peppermint Lounge and Heaven and Hell - to name just a few.
. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties
A Syndicate crowd enjoying a Saturday night out, 2004
Flamingos night club, Blackpool, 1998
Queuing to get in - Club Sanuk, 2003
Palace, 2004
Flamingos nightclub, Blackpool. Resident DJ's Irene Morris and Moz Morris
The Syndicate, 2008
