I'd love to go back! 29 throwback pics of Blackpool nightclubs in the 1990s and 2000s

By Claire Lark
Published 26th Nov 2021, 15:45 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 10:11 GMT

Who doesn’t like a few pics from our nightclub scene, back in the day?

These are mainly from the late 1990s and into the next decade and show some of the venues which made up the clubbing scene across the Fylde. They include The Syndicate, Flamingos, Fuzion, Peppermint Lounge and Heaven and Hell - to name just a few.

ICYMI: I miss the 1990s... 42 nostalgic retro pics of 1990s Blackpool, from schools and people to celebs

25 exclusive retro photos of Birley Street in Blackpool from the archives

19 wonderfully nostalgic scenes bring 1980s Blackpool into focus reminding us of lost corners of our town

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? See our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Photo Sales

. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Photo Sales

. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Photo Sales

. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Photo Sales

. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Photo Sales

. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Photo Sales

. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Photo Sales

. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Photo Sales

. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Photo Sales

. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Photo Sales

. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Photo Sales
A Syndicate crowd enjoying a Saturday night out, 2004

1. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

A Syndicate crowd enjoying a Saturday night out, 2004

Photo Sales
Flamingos night club, Blackpool, 1998

2. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Flamingos night club, Blackpool, 1998

Photo Sales
Queuing to get in - Club Sanuk, 2003

3. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Queuing to get in - Club Sanuk, 2003

Photo Sales
Palace, 2004

4. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Palace, 2004

Photo Sales
Flamingos nightclub, Blackpool. Resident DJ's Irene Morris and Moz Morris

5. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Flamingos nightclub, Blackpool. Resident DJ's Irene Morris and Moz Morris

Photo Sales
The Syndicate, 2008

6. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

The Syndicate, 2008

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeLancashireFacebook
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice