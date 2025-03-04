Set back from the main drag of Blackpool’s tourist areas, South Shore is its own proud community.
It has several high streets and shops that many people will remember back to the days where they did their every day shopping, almost from their doorsteps. As it’s just a stone’s throw away from the beach and in the shadows of two of Blackpool’s largest tourist attraction - the Pleasure Beach and Sandcastle - it is still a thriving area.
