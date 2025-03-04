I walk the streets of South Shore in Blackpool through retro pictures from the 1980s and 1990s

By Claire Lark
Published 4th Mar 2025, 08:42 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 08:54 BST

These photos will take you right back to the South Shore area of Blackpool in the 80s and 90s.

Set back from the main drag of Blackpool’s tourist areas, South Shore is its own proud community.

It has several high streets and shops that many people will remember back to the days where they did their every day shopping, almost from their doorsteps. As it’s just a stone’s throw away from the beach and in the shadows of two of Blackpool’s largest tourist attraction - the Pleasure Beach and Sandcastle - it is still a thriving area.

A view of shops in Watson Road, 1990

1. South Shore nostalgia

A view of shops in Watson Road, 1990 Photo: National World

This was Lytham Road in 1989

2. South Shore nostalgia

This was Lytham Road in 1989 Photo: National World

Another view around the same time of Highfield Road. A baby shop is on the corner with a couple of pharmacies over the road.

3. South Shore nostalgia

Another view around the same time of Highfield Road. A baby shop is on the corner with a couple of pharmacies over the road. Photo: National World

Highfield Road in May 1990 at the junction with Ash Street. Mike Swift DIY and an Opticians dominate the scene

4. South Shore nostalgia

Highfield Road in May 1990 at the junction with Ash Street. Mike Swift DIY and an Opticians dominate the scene Photo: National World

Cellar 5 Off Licence across the road in this picture of Highfield Road, 1989

5. South Shore nostalgia

Cellar 5 Off Licence across the road in this picture of Highfield Road, 1989 Photo: National World

Cellar 5 off licence at the other side of the street in this 1989 image of Highfield Road. A bathroom and shower centre to the right

6. South Shore nostalgia

Cellar 5 off licence at the other side of the street in this 1989 image of Highfield Road. A bathroom and shower centre to the right Photo: JPIMedia

