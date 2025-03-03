I revisit Bloomfield Road Stadium home of Blackpool FC to see retro pictures of the new stand being built

From the halcyon era of the 50s, through the trouble hit 70s right up to the 21st century redevelopment, Bloomfield Road reflected each era with packed houses and segregation on spartan terraces.

And as we entered a new Millennium fans had a brand new stand to be proud of. Gazette photographers were naturally on hand to record the progress of the new stand, every step of the way, and these photos are a snapshot work as it progressed between 2001 and 2002.

Boss at the time was Steve McMahon and he gave the entire first team squad a guided tour of the new stands. Top scorer John Murphy said: “It is superb. To be honest it was a bit of a shed before but now it is like a completely different world”

This was the scene at Bloomfield Road back in 2001 when work was well underway to demolish the old stand

1. Building a new stand

This was the scene at Bloomfield Road back in 2001 when work was well underway to demolish the old stand Photo: Bill Johnson

And this was how it looked before, 1998

2. Building the new stand

And this was how it looked before, 1998 Photo: Dawn Castle

Progress was being made to demolish the Kop. Corrugated sheeting was being removed as the old stand came down piece by piece

3. Building the new stand

Progress was being made to demolish the Kop. Corrugated sheeting was being removed as the old stand came down piece by piece Photo: Bill Johnson

The old seating had been ripped from the stand in this scene

4. Building the new stand

The old seating had been ripped from the stand in this scene Photo: Bill Johnson

Piled up and ready for the skip...

5. Building the new stand

Piled up and ready for the skip... Photo: Bill Johnson

Work underway to dismantle the old stand in 2001

6. Building the new stand

Work underway to dismantle the old stand in 2001 Photo: Bill Johnson

