And as we entered a new Millennium fans had a brand new stand to be proud of. Gazette photographers were naturally on hand to record the progress of the new stand, every step of the way, and these photos are a snapshot work as it progressed between 2001 and 2002.
Boss at the time was Steve McMahon and he gave the entire first team squad a guided tour of the new stands. Top scorer John Murphy said: “It is superb. To be honest it was a bit of a shed before but now it is like a completely different world”
This was the scene at Bloomfield Road back in 2001 when work was well underway to demolish the old stand Photo: Bill Johnson
And this was how it looked before, 1998 Photo: Dawn Castle
Progress was being made to demolish the Kop. Corrugated sheeting was being removed as the old stand came down piece by piece Photo: Bill Johnson
The old seating had been ripped from the stand in this scene Photo: Bill Johnson
Piled up and ready for the skip... Photo: Bill Johnson
Work underway to dismantle the old stand in 2001 Photo: Bill Johnson