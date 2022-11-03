They are the anchors on the side of the pitch, they inject life into the stands and are as much a part of a football game as those on the pitch.

These photos rewind to the late 1990s and into 2001 and are a cross section of supporters who were there at key games, including the all important play-offs of the era. There’s a cracking scene (above) which shows a sea of faces in 1997 at Blackpool FC's opening game of the season against Luton Town. Zoom in and you might spot someone you know.