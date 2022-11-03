News you can trust since 1873
A sea of faces at Blackpool FC's opening game of the season against Luton Town in 1997
11 scenes of dedicated Blackpool Football Club fans backing the Seasiders in the 90s and 00s

Without them football wouldn’t be the same.

By Claire Lark
35 minutes ago

They are the anchors on the side of the pitch, they inject life into the stands and are as much a part of a football game as those on the pitch.

These photos rewind to the late 1990s and into 2001 and are a cross section of supporters who were there at key games, including the all important play-offs of the era. There’s a cracking scene (above) which shows a sea of faces in 1997 at Blackpool FC's opening game of the season against Luton Town. Zoom in and you might spot someone you know.

1. Fan scenes 90s and 00s

An ecstatic fan in 2001, Talbot Square, when Blackpool FC's victory reception was held following the play off against Orient

Photo: Mike Foster

2. Blackpool fans 90s and 00s

On his last home game before leaving Blackpool FC in 1998, striker Andy Preece was given a great send-off by the fans.

Photo: Rob Lock

3. Blackpool fans 90s and 00s

Match Skipper Brian Reid with lifelong fan Dave Burns at the victory reception in 2001

Photo: Mike Foster

4. Blackpool fans 90s and 00s

Action from FA Cup third round match between Blackpool FC and Arsenal in 1999. Pic shows the Seasiders fans giving Emmanuel Petit a bit of stick

Photo: Rob Lock

