11 scenes of dedicated Blackpool Football Club fans backing the Seasiders in the 90s and 00s
Without them football wouldn’t be the same.
By Claire Lark
35 minutes ago
They are the anchors on the side of the pitch, they inject life into the stands and are as much a part of a football game as those on the pitch.
These photos rewind to the late 1990s and into 2001 and are a cross section of supporters who were there at key games, including the all important play-offs of the era. There’s a cracking scene (above) which shows a sea of faces in 1997 at Blackpool FC's opening game of the season against Luton Town. Zoom in and you might spot someone you know.
