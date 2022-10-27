News you can trust since 1873
Steve McMahon was team manager from 2000-2004. He successfully oversaw the Seasider's promotion to Division Two in 2001 and the team won the League Trophy in 2002 and 2004 under his leadership
11 memorable Blackpool Football Club managers who secured promotion to the EFL Championship, Premier League and League Divisions

We’ve tracked down photos of the managers who have had the most success at the helm of Blackpool FC.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

They have steered teams through play-offs and cup finals – the victories which have shaped Seasiders’ success right back to the 1930s. They are the memorable ones...

1. The Successful Manager

A jubilant Ian Holloway following the Championship Play-off final in 2010 for promotion to the Premiership

Photo: Rob Lock

2. The Most Successful Managers

Bob Stokoe on his arrival in Blackpool in 1970. He steered the team to victory in the 1971 Anglo-Italian Cup

Photo: Historical

3. The Successful Managers

This was in 1953 when Harry Evans attended Blackpool Football Club's celebratory dinner following the FA Cup Final victory against Bolton. Harry steered the club to victory in the Division Two Championship of 1929–30

Photo: Submit

4. The most successful managers

Les Shannon pictured when he took over as Blackpool FC manager in 1969. A year later Blackpool were promoted to Division One

Photo: Submit

