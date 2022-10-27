11 memorable Blackpool Football Club managers who secured promotion to the EFL Championship, Premier League and League Divisions
We’ve tracked down photos of the managers who have had the most success at the helm of Blackpool FC.
By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago
They have steered teams through play-offs and cup finals – the victories which have shaped Seasiders’ success right back to the 1930s. They are the memorable ones...
