10 photos of Blackpool Football Club's top goal scorers of all time
We’ve trawled the archives to find pictures of the Blackpool FC players who have scored the most goals in the club’s history.
By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago
Leading the way with a clear margin was Jimmy Hampson, who scored 248 goals during his 11 year career between 1927 and 1938. We have to give Harry Bedford a mention too. His 112 goals from 1921–1925 place him as one of the top goal scorers of all time but sadly, we have no photo.
