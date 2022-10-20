10 pictures of Blackpool Football Club's most memorable defenders of the 90s
This week we celebrate the players at the back, the ones who stop attacks and prevent the goals – the defenders.
By Claire Lark
10 hours ago
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 1:53pm
There are nine players featured, between them they made hundreds of appearances on the pitch. They played in key matches, were honoured in Halls of Fame and were fans’ players of the year.
How many do you remember?
