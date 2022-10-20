News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Blackpool FC's Tony Butler made 99 appearances during his time with the Seasiders from 1996-99
Blackpool FC's Tony Butler made 99 appearances during his time with the Seasiders from 1996-99

10 pictures of Blackpool Football Club's most memorable defenders of the 90s

This week we celebrate the players at the back, the ones who stop attacks and prevent the goals – the defenders.

By Claire Lark
10 hours ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 1:53pm

There are nine players featured, between them they made hundreds of appearances on the pitch. They played in key matches, were honoured in Halls of Fame and were fans’ players of the year.

How many do you remember?

In case you missed them: 10 photos of Blackpool Football Club's top goal scorers of all time

10 pictures of Blackpool FC goalkeepers who made their name at Bloomfield Road

18 Blackpool Football Club players you will remember from the 1990s who shaped the game on the pitch through a decade

1. The Defenders

Marvin Bryan signed in 1995 and made 217 league and cup appearances at Bloomfield Road before moving to Bury

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. The Defenders

Gary Briggs chases the ball against PNE's Tony Ellis in 1992. Briggs played for Blackpool from 1989 to 1995 and said at the time, according to Wikipedia, that Blackpool looked a club going places and he wanted to go with them

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. The Defenders

Mike Davies ready for the 2002/03 season. His whole playing career was with Blackpool FC and was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Bloomfield Road, when it was officially opened. Davies was one of five players inducted as voted by fans on their all-time heroes

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

4. The Defenders

Phil Horner signed for Blackpool in 1990 and in six years at Bloomfield Road he made 187 league appearances, scoring 22 goals

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3