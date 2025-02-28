2 . Blackpool early 1990s

Geoffrey Thompson, who was the boss at the Pleasure Beach in the 90s, sat amongst the smouldering debris of a £10m fire, clutching the head of the famous Fun House clown, and pledged it would rise from the ashes. Known just as the Laughing Clown, he had the last laugh, escaping the inferno because he was having a facelift | National World