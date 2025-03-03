24 heart-warming memories which snapshot kids at Blackpool primary schools who will be in their 30s and 40s

By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 09:54 BST

From Claremont to Waterloo, these school pictures are precious.

They are on the cusp of a different era of schooling and ooze feelings of nostalgia. They are mainly black and white which already set the scene but look at the uniforms – a mishmash of jumpers and cardigans but everyone felt smart. The books in the libraries and the scenery in the school halls naturally look dated and there’s a fabulous picture of kids staring at one of the earliest computers. They are a lifetime of memories and for those of us of a certain age, they seem like yesterday.

Claremont School in 1990 - Andrew Cartwright, Robert Taylor and Nicholas Kay

1. School memories

Claremont School in 1990 - Andrew Cartwright, Robert Taylor and Nicholas Kay Photo: National World

A scene from Waterloo Primary School in 1980

2. School memories

A scene from Waterloo Primary School in 1980 Photo: National World

Thames Road School under 11s football team with the Blackpool Primary Schools Football League Southern Division championship shield in 1981

3. School memories

Thames Road School under 11s football team with the Blackpool Primary Schools Football League Southern Division championship shield in 1981 Photo: Submit

Moor Park Primary School, March 1982. Nigel Gledhaill, Michael Willshire, Darren Meehan and Michael Hatton who had taken part in Granada TV's The Power Game

4. School memories

Moor Park Primary School, March 1982. Nigel Gledhaill, Michael Willshire, Darren Meehan and Michael Hatton who had taken part in Granada TV's The Power Game Photo: National World

St Kentigern's RC School won the Evening Gazette trophy in the Young Seasiders Competition for their 'Colours' entry in 1982

5. School memories

St Kentigern's RC School won the Evening Gazette trophy in the Young Seasiders Competition for their 'Colours' entry in 1982 Photo: National World

Audio reading in February 1981 at Moor Park Infants

6. Primary School 80s

Audio reading in February 1981 at Moor Park Infants Photo: National World

