I unearthed images of Blackpool's forgotten 1990s Tower Shopping Centre and couldn't believe what it was like

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 13:12 BST

We like to have a firm grip on everything Blackpool - after all, it is our job to know. But in the office this one had us scratching our heads with vague recollections of a long forgotten development in the 90s.

We know the building but our memories were struggling to picture it as the Tower Shopping Centre. It was clearly a big deal at the time but was possibly quite short-lived. On the back of one of the photos from its earliest days it says it was a new era in Blackpool shopping. It was a £14.5m project which was ‘setting new standards for the resort and creating a concept not see at this level before in Blackpool’. It later became Littlewoods and then Primark. The photos explain what it was like inside.

ICYMI: 24 heart-warming memories which snapshot kids at Blackpool primary schools who will be in their 30s and 40s

I revisit Bloomfield Road Stadium home of Blackpool FC to see retro pictures of the new stand being built

I take a nostalgic look at Blackpool in the 1980s through astonishing retro pictures of life and people

Fancy a warm hit of nostalgia? Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter email

Can you remember this? The caption on the back says 'The spacious shopping centre entrance area, there are marble floors throughout' There's definitely a familiarity about it and you can see where Littlewoods sprang from - and Primark

1. Tower Shopping Centre

Can you remember this? The caption on the back says 'The spacious shopping centre entrance area, there are marble floors throughout' There's definitely a familiarity about it and you can see where Littlewoods sprang from - and Primark Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Scaffolding was up in this scene from 1989 as work continued on the new development which replaced the old Binns store

2. Tower Shopping Centre memories

Scaffolding was up in this scene from 1989 as work continued on the new development which replaced the old Binns store Photo: National World

Photo Sales
People browsing the stalls inside. An ice-cream menu pinned to the wall to the right and in the distance personalised rock was on sale

3. Tower Shopping Centre

People browsing the stalls inside. An ice-cream menu pinned to the wall to the right and in the distance personalised rock was on sale Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The exterior work at the centre set it apart from the rest. It cost £14.5m to build

4. Tower Shopping Centre

The exterior work at the centre set it apart from the rest. It cost £14.5m to build Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was in 1995 and the signs were there for re-leasing the complex

5. Tower Shopping Centre

This was in 1995 and the signs were there for re-leasing the complex Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Littlewoods came next for the Bank Hey Street complex

6. Tower Shopping Centre

Littlewoods came next for the Bank Hey Street complex Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice