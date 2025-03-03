We know the building but our memories were struggling to picture it as the Tower Shopping Centre. It was clearly a big deal at the time but was possibly quite short-lived. On the back of one of the photos from its earliest days it says it was a new era in Blackpool shopping. It was a £14.5m project which was ‘setting new standards for the resort and creating a concept not see at this level before in Blackpool’. It later became Littlewoods and then Primark. The photos explain what it was like inside.