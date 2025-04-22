I remember how magical the Fun House was when I was younger - 19 pictures of attractions loved and lost

Blackpool leads the way in tourist attractions and whilst many are part of the sheer fabric of the resort, others come and go.

But the memories remain. Smith Neil Geordie said: “The Fun House was just magical when you were younger and The Wild Mouse! Now there was a ride! The Rocket Tram, Vulcan Bomber, Doctor Who... Have a look and see which ones you visited through the years.

Who can forget the Fun House - such a legendary attraction at Blackpool Pleasure Beach which succumbed to a devastating blaze in the early 1990s

Who can forget the Fun House - such a legendary attraction at Blackpool Pleasure Beach which succumbed to a devastating blaze in the early 1990s

Blackpool's Carnesky Ghost Train at South Shore eventually closed down in 2015

Blackpool's Carnesky Ghost Train at South Shore eventually closed down in 2015

This goes back a bit but many will still remember when Blackpool operated a hovercraft service. This picture shows the SRN 6 Hovercraft arriving on Blackpool Beach to pick up councillors and officials for a shore line demonstration in September 1974

This goes back a bit but many will still remember when Blackpool operated a hovercraft service. This picture shows the SRN 6 Hovercraft arriving on Blackpool Beach to pick up councillors and officials for a shore line demonstration in September 1974

Everybody loved Jungle Jim's at Blackpool Tower - home of kids birthday parties

Everybody loved Jungle Jim's at Blackpool Tower - home of kids birthday parties

Remember the Crazy Golf course next to Blackpool Pleasure Beach?

Remember the Crazy Golf course next to Blackpool Pleasure Beach?

Vulcan Bomber was a landmark at the edge of Blackpool Airport. It was demolished for scrap in 2006

Vulcan Bomber was a landmark at the edge of Blackpool Airport. It was demolished for scrap in 2006

