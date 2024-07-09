The town has provided the world of entertainment with some incredible talent, including actors, musicians, comedians and film makers. You may not realise they are from the area but they were all born, educated or have made their homes there.
Jonas Armstrong went to Arnold School and lives in Lytham. He is best known for his title role in BBC's Robin Hood and more recently as Sean Meredith in The BayPhoto: Ben Blackall
Jenny Eclair is a comedian, novelist, and actress and is best known for her roles in Grumpy Old Women and Loose Women. She lived in Lytham as a child and went to Queen Mary SchoolPhoto: Stuart C. Wilson
Peter Gunn was born in Lytham and is best known for his role as Coronation Street's Brian Packham. He has also had roles in Skins and Cold FeetPhoto: Tristan Fewings
Dean Lennox Kelly is best known for his roles as Kev Ball in Shameless and Meredith Rutter in Jamestown. He is pictured last month at the premier of Netflix's Shadow and Bone Season 2 PremierePhoto: Charley Gallay
Cheryl Fergison is best known for her role as Heather Trott in Eastenders. She lives in LythamPhoto: John Phillips
Actor Craig Kelly is from Lytham and is the older brother of Dean Lennox Kelly. He played the role of Luke Strong in Coronation Street, danced with Strictly and was Vince Tyler in the Channel 4 television series Queer as FolkPhoto: submit