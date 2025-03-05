I loved the Tache in the 90s - pictures of a Blackpool nightclub when it was the home of rock music

By Claire Lark
Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 13:38 BST

The Tache was the home of rock music in Blackpool and these photos relive moments from the years before it shut down in 2011.

Heavy metal, nu-metal or good old fashioned rock, The Tache was reputedly one of the safest venues in town and back in its day it held its own against pubs offering live music.

Regulars included moshers and the college and university crowd, to ageing punks, rockers and heavy metal bikers.

The dance floor was, for a time, painted as a Union Jack – and by 1988, Frenchy’s nightclub was upstairs with its own door and stairs on the left of the building. It later became Barney Rubbles.

The Tache was temporarily closed in October 2008 and was bought by Blackpool Council in August 2011 to be demolished.

It closed on November 19 2011, and the club itself relocated to the Beat Nightclub above the Rose and Crown on Corporation Street.

You shared your memories with us, from stag nights to it being a teenage favourite.

ICYMI: I revisit Bloomfield Road Stadium home of Blackpool FC to see retro pictures of the new stand being built

I walk the streets of South Shore in Blackpool through retro pictures from the 1980s and 1990s

I unearthed images of Blackpool's forgotten 1990s Tower Shopping Centre and couldn't believe what it was like

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Taking in the rock music scene in 2009

1. The Tache

Taking in the rock music scene in 2009 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Revellers at The Tache in 2009

2. The Tache

Revellers at The Tache in 2009 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
A packed Tache nightclub - the place to go for the Rock music scene

3. The Tache

A packed Tache nightclub - the place to go for the Rock music scene Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Moshing away on the dancefloor

4. The Tache

Moshing away on the dancefloor Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Ron Blunden shows his end of an era t-shirt at the last night of The Tache

5. The Tache

Ron Blunden shows his end of an era t-shirt at the last night of The Tache Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Queuing to get in for the final night of the rock venue as it was in 2011

6. The Tache

Queuing to get in for the final night of the rock venue as it was in 2011 Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolUnion JackBlackpool Council
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice