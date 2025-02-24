Some are a blast from the past whilst others are still very much a huge part of the Blackpool pub circuit. Here’s a selection of the pubs they suggested…
1. Best pubs ever
The Washington pub is one of Blackpool's old favourites Photo: Martin Bostock
2. Best pubs ever
Lifeboat Inn, Foxhall Road, 2013 Photo: staff
3. Best pub ever
The Sun Inn, Bolton Street, Blackpool was mentioned time and time again. Here it is painted Tangerine in support of Blackpool FC Photo: Bill Johnson
4. Best pubs ever
The Pump and Truncheon was a firm favourite Photo: national world
5. Best pubs ever
Stephen Mccall: "Tower lounge. Great days and nights in there" Photo: Daniel Martino
6. Best pubs ever
Mick Jowett remembered the Ramsden Arms Photo: Bill Johnson