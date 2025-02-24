I find out which are your favourite Blackpool pubs ever, the ones you loved from down the decades

By Claire Lark
Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 11:44 BST

I asked our readers which pubs in Blackpool they thought were the best to ever exist.

Some are a blast from the past whilst others are still very much a huge part of the Blackpool pub circuit. Here’s a selection of the pubs they suggested…

The Washington pub is one of Blackpool's old favourites

1. Best pubs ever

The Washington pub is one of Blackpool's old favourites

Lifeboat Inn, Foxhall Road, 2013

2. Best pubs ever

Lifeboat Inn, Foxhall Road, 2013

The Sun Inn, Bolton Street, Blackpool was mentioned time and time again. Here it is painted Tangerine in support of Blackpool FC

3. Best pub ever

The Sun Inn, Bolton Street, Blackpool was mentioned time and time again. Here it is painted Tangerine in support of Blackpool FC

The Pump and Truncheon was a firm favourite

4. Best pubs ever

The Pump and Truncheon was a firm favourite

Stephen Mccall: "Tower lounge. Great days and nights in there"

5. Best pubs ever

Stephen Mccall: "Tower lounge. Great days and nights in there"

Mick Jowett remembered the Ramsden Arms

6. Best pubs ever

Mick Jowett remembered the Ramsden Arms

