I miss those days! 19 hilarious retro pics of Brannigans in Blackpool back in the 1990s & 2000s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Feb 2025, 17:04 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 17:06 GMT

These photos are all from Brannigans in the 1990s and 2000s when Blackpool nightlife was booming.

The dancefloor at the iconic Brannigans, bounced to the sounds of local DJ’s. Everyone knew the venue. A prime site in the heart of Blackpool and right on the seafront, it was a meeting place for the locals. And holidaymakers loved it too. The photos pick up on packed nights on the dancefloor, theme nights and a re-opening. Of course Brannigans is still is a hot spot for nightlife and events at its prominent venue in Market Street.

Are you pictured?

1. Memories of Brannigans

Are you pictured?

On the dancefloor

2. Memories of Brannigans

On the dancefloor

Revellers soak up the Brannigans atmosphere

3. Memories of Brannigans

Revellers soak up the Brannigans atmosphere

Chris Berry, Karl Harrison, Guy Gillespie and Mike Seno at Brannigans in Blackpool. The bar has won the The Weekend Entertainment Awards 2006 Best Live Venue award.

4. Memories of Brannigans

Chris Berry, Karl Harrison, Guy Gillespie and Mike Seno at Brannigans in Blackpool. The bar has won the The Weekend Entertainment Awards 2006 Best Live Venue award.

A night out with your mates in Brannigans - how could you beat that?

5. Memories of Brannigans

A night out with your mates in Brannigans - how could you beat that?

General Manager Taz Shah at Brannigans bar in Blackpool

6. Memories of Brannigans

General Manager Taz Shah at Brannigans bar in Blackpool

