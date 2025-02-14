The dancefloor at the iconic Brannigans, bounced to the sounds of local DJ’s. Everyone knew the venue. A prime site in the heart of Blackpool and right on the seafront, it was a meeting place for the locals. And holidaymakers loved it too. The photos pick up on packed nights on the dancefloor, theme nights and a re-opening. Of course Brannigans is still is a hot spot for nightlife and events at its prominent venue in Market Street.
