Our town was a thriving seaside resort and drew millions of visitors every year.
Cheap rail travel and holiday camps, like Pontins, made it a working class holiday hotspot. The town buzzed with dance halls, arcades and fish and chip shops.
1. Blackpool 1961-62
Coronation Street Stars paddling in Blackpool in 1961 | National World
2. Blackpool 1961-62
Parking on both sides of Central Promenadein 1962 | National World
3. Blackpool 1961-62
A tram passes the Odeon on Dickson Road Blackpool at Easter 1961. Picture from the book by Steve Palmer - Blackpool in the age of the tram | submit
4. Blackpool 1961-62
Tyldsley Conservative Club | National World
5. Blackpool 1961-62
St Joseph's Road , Queenstown in 1962 | staff
6. Blackpool 1961-62
Maria Noble lifeboat launched in thick fog for its half-yearly inspection | National World
