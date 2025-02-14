I can't believe it's so far in the past! 24 heartwarming retro pictures of Blackpool in the 1960s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Feb 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 17:09 BST

These wonderful pictures were all taken at the start of the 1960s in Blackpool.

Our town was a thriving seaside resort and drew millions of visitors every year.

Cheap rail travel and holiday camps, like Pontins, made it a working class holiday hotspot. The town buzzed with dance halls, arcades and fish and chip shops.

Coronation Street Stars paddling in Blackpool in 1961

1. Blackpool 1961-62

Coronation Street Stars paddling in Blackpool in 1961 | National World

Parking on both sides of Central Promenadein 1962

2. Blackpool 1961-62

Parking on both sides of Central Promenadein 1962 | National World

A tram passes the Odeon on Dickson Road Blackpool at Easter 1961. Picture from the book by Steve Palmer - Blackpool in the age of the tram

3. Blackpool 1961-62

A tram passes the Odeon on Dickson Road Blackpool at Easter 1961. Picture from the book by Steve Palmer - Blackpool in the age of the tram | submit

Tyldsley Conservative Club

4. Blackpool 1961-62

Tyldsley Conservative Club | National World

St Joseph's Road , Queenstown in 1962

5. Blackpool 1961-62

St Joseph's Road , Queenstown in 1962 | staff

Maria Noble lifeboat launched in thick fog for its half-yearly inspection

6. Blackpool 1961-62

Maria Noble lifeboat launched in thick fog for its half-yearly inspection | National World

