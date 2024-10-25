19 mind-blowing images when Blackpool was at its busiest with crowds and gridlocks through the years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:57 BST

From Easter right through to the end of the Illuminations, driving along the promenade isn’t an option for locals, unless they are pretending to be tourists for a day.

The photos capture some great scenes on the Golden Mile and check out the cars, they are a blast from the past. There are also old pictures of crowds, from a packed promenade to music festivals, air shows and NYE celebrations in the past.

ICYMI: 31 distinctive heritage pictures of Blackpool streets and buildings through a century

25 astonishing retro photos throw back the years to Blackpool in 1985 and 1986

26 nostalgic retro photos of Blackpool town centre from the high street to Houndshill

May 1986. The reason this photo was taken was due to unsuspecting motorists parking on a new private road in Blackpool. It was the access road which connected Central Car Park with Chapel Street

1. Busy Blackpool

May 1986. The reason this photo was taken was due to unsuspecting motorists parking on a new private road in Blackpool. It was the access road which connected Central Car Park with Chapel Street | National World

Photo Sales
This was the scene at South Shore in May 1966

2. Busy Blackpool

This was the scene at South Shore in May 1966 | National World

Photo Sales
This was in 1981 - you can barely put a pin between the cars

3. Busy Blackpool

This was in 1981 - you can barely put a pin between the cars | National World

Photo Sales
Crowds watching the Red Arrows - part of the Blackpool with Altitude flying displays opposite Blackpool promenade. They are on the old footbridge

4. Busy Blackpool

Crowds watching the Red Arrows - part of the Blackpool with Altitude flying displays opposite Blackpool promenade. They are on the old footbridge | National World

Photo Sales
A busy scene outside Lewis's in the 1970s

5. Busy Blackpool

A busy scene outside Lewis's in the 1970s | National World

Photo Sales
Easter bank holiday in April 1995

6. Busy Blackpool

Easter bank holiday in April 1995 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CarsMusic FestivalsBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice