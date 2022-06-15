Always leading the way - Fleetwood Royalettes
Always leading the way - Fleetwood Royalettes

Fleetwood Carnival: Buzz Lightyear, Royalettes and school floats are all there in these 90s and 00s scenes

With Fleetwood Carnival returning on Saturday we’ve scanned the archives for the best photos from the 1990s and 2000s.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 3:45 pm

Always bringing the town to a standstill, the colourful parade unites Fleetwood once a year with fabulously decorated floats (all that scrunching of tissue paper!) Carnival Queens, bands, morris dancers and some very imaginative costumes. Can you spot yourself? Share your carnival memories from past events here – we would love to hear from you.

1. Fleetwood Carnival 1998

Dain Graham (7), Andrew Thornton (6) and Dylan Howell (6) manning the battlements on the St Paul's Church and 1st Fleetwood float.

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Fleetwood Carnival 1998

Fleetwood Drama Studio's Wizard of Oz, with Brian Wood as the Tin Man, Victoria Hargreaves as Dorothy, Joanna Newson as the Lion, and Mark West as the Scarecrow

Photo: Rob Lock

3. Fleetwood Carnival 1998

St Peter's Sunday School float.

Photo: Rob Lock

4. Fleetwood Carnival 2005

Charlie Crawford (8), Molly Betmead (8) and Amelia Betmead (7).

Photo: Mark Pearson

