Always bringing the town to a standstill, the colourful parade unites Fleetwood once a year with fabulously decorated floats (all that scrunching of tissue paper!) Carnival Queens, bands, morris dancers and some very imaginative costumes. Can you spot yourself? Share your carnival memories from past events here – we would love to hear from you.
In case you missed them:
Wreck Trek memories: 24 pictures which capture thousands of people marching out to Wyre Light through the decades back to the 90s
LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Page 1 of 6