Blackpool Then and Now: 13 scenes of contrast which show urban changes in Layton spanning a century
The Blackpool district of Layton has always retained its own identity and sense of community.
By Claire Lark
15 minutes ago
Updated
14th Dec 2022, 11:24am
With Westcliffe Drive running through the centre, it has its own shopping centre and still has rows of shops either side of the road. With help from Google Street View, these then and now images show, as near as possible, key sites in Layton comparing how they were in decades past to how they look today. Buildings which are long gone feature in a couple of the photos, but they show how Layton has thrived in its own right through the years.
