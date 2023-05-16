News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool North Pier 160-years-old: Picture memories of resort's oldest, longest and most iconic pier through the decades

North Pier is a huge part of Blackpool’s tourism and is almost as old as the resort itself.

By Claire Lark
Published 16th May 2023, 04:55 BST

This week it marks its 160th anniversary. It’s Blackpool’s first – and longest – pier and was designed to seat between 3,000 and 4,000 people at a time. Such was its popularity that half a million people passed through its gates in its first year. The jetty was added in 1869 and in 1874 a further acre of decking was added to accommodate the ‘Indian’ Pier which was eventually destroyed by fire. On a typical summer’s day in the sixties, at the height of Blackpool's tourism boom, the length of the pier would be crammed with deckchairs. This eclectic mix of pictures show the pier right through the years, as far back as our archives will allow and up to the more recent past of the 80s and 90s.

The entrance to North Pier in July 1909 showing the 1903 pavilion, which was modernised in 1965

1. 160 years of North Pier

The entrance to North Pier in July 1909 showing the 1903 pavilion, which was modernised in 1965 Photo: Submit

This was 1984 and North Pier was in line for a facelift to restore it back to its Victorian splendour

2. 160 years of North Pier

This was 1984 and North Pier was in line for a facelift to restore it back to its Victorian splendour Photo: National World

North Pier and the Cenotaph viewed across the rooftops in 1986

3. 160 years of North Pier

North Pier and the Cenotaph viewed across the rooftops in 1986 Photo: National World

This is possibly the earliest image we have on file of North Pier - definitely in the 1800s

4. 160 years of North Pier

This is possibly the earliest image we have on file of North Pier - definitely in the 1800s Photo: Submit

Related topics:Blackpool North PierNorth Pier