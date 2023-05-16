This week it marks its 160th anniversary. It’s Blackpool’s first – and longest – pier and was designed to seat between 3,000 and 4,000 people at a time. Such was its popularity that half a million people passed through its gates in its first year. The jetty was added in 1869 and in 1874 a further acre of decking was added to accommodate the ‘Indian’ Pier which was eventually destroyed by fire. On a typical summer’s day in the sixties, at the height of Blackpool's tourism boom, the length of the pier would be crammed with deckchairs. This eclectic mix of pictures show the pier right through the years, as far back as our archives will allow and up to the more recent past of the 80s and 90s.