Blackpool nightclubs: 35 amazing scenes back to the 1990s from The Full Monty at the Bizness to Federation, Main Entrance and Schofields

These pictures are a blast from the past at the height of the Nineties when there seemed to be a nightclub on every corner in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST

The coolest places to be were Federation, Jellies, Main Entrance, Heaven and Hell and of course The Palace - to name but a few - but these amazing crowd scenes from across the dancefloors of Blackpool and beyond will bring those memories boogying back. Can you spot yourself?

Clubbers at the Main Entrance nightclub, 1998

Clubbers at the Main Entrance nightclub, 1998 Photo: National World

Fuzion Nightclub

Fuzion Nightclub Photo: submit

Addisons Nightclub, 1999

Addisons Nightclub, 1999 Photo: Dawn Castle

Vinyl Blast DJ event at The Bizness nightclub - Rob Mason and Tim Johnson try their hand on the turntables

Vinyl Blast DJ event at The Bizness nightclub - Rob Mason and Tim Johnson try their hand on the turntables Photo: Martin Bostock

Jackie Morgan at a Christmas event, 1996

Jackie Morgan at a Christmas event, 1996 Photo: Bill Johnson

A crowd scene from Waterfront

A crowd scene from Waterfront Photo: National World

