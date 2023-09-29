Blackpool nightclubs: 35 amazing scenes back to the 1990s from The Full Monty at the Bizness to Federation, Main Entrance and Schofields
These pictures are a blast from the past at the height of the Nineties when there seemed to be a nightclub on every corner in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST
The coolest places to be were Federation, Jellies, Main Entrance, Heaven and Hell and of course The Palace - to name but a few - but these amazing crowd scenes from across the dancefloors of Blackpool and beyond will bring those memories boogying back. Can you spot yourself?
