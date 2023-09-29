News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool pub crawl: 27 picture memories of town centre pubs and bars loved in the 90s and 00s

It wasn’t difficult to pub crawl in Blackpool in the 90s and 00s – there were bars seemingly on every corner.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Feb 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 10:50 BST

These photos look back to some of the favoured venues which you may remember from back in the day – Bar Red, Bar Me and Schofields… and more.

In case you missed them: 27 scenes from Blackpool nightclubs and bars which were loved in the 90s and 00s

In case you missed them: 27 scenes from Blackpool nightclubs and bars which were loved in the 90s and 00s

28 brilliant scenes of lads nights out at Blackpool nightclubs in the 90s and 00s

23 scenes to take you right back to nights out at Lionel's Bar and Heaven and Hell in the 90s and 00s

A scene from the Litten Tree in 2005

1. Retro Pub Crawl

A scene from the Litten Tree in 2005 Photo: National World

This was Robins Bar in 1999

2. Retro pub crawl

This was Robins Bar in 1999 Photo: Dave Nelson

Clubbers at Bar Red in 2003

3. Retro Pub Crawl

Clubbers at Bar Red in 2003 Photo: Submit

An electricifying experience at The Horror Bar at The Pasaje Del Terror at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1999

4. Retro pub crawl

An electricifying experience at The Horror Bar at The Pasaje Del Terror at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1999 Photo: Martin Bostock

Bar-Me in Clifton Street, 2000

5. Retro pub crawl

Bar-Me in Clifton Street, 2000 Photo: Dawn Castle

Chinny and Natalie at Chinny's Bar in Cedar Square, 1999

6. Retro pub crawl

Chinny and Natalie at Chinny's Bar in Cedar Square, 1999 Photo: Mike Foster

