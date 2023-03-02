Blackpool Memories: 13 pictures of the greatly missed St John's Market which was once the oldest in town
These photos look back on Blackpool's oldest market – now lost to history.
By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago
Trading began in a building on Market Street in 1844 before a new market was built between there and Corporation Street in 1893 with much of the produce on offer coming from the growers of Marton Moss.
The new St John's Market in King Street opened on 28th May 1938. In the late 90s there was movement on the redevelopment of the site and the market eventually closed. Sainsbury’s at Talbot Road gateway now stands in its place.
In case you missed them: 12 Blackpool Promenade sculptures, structures and unusual objects you may not know are there
Lost shops: 16 pictures of Blackpool shops in and around Houndshill which we loved in the 90s and 00s
Page 1 of 4