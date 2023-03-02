News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Memories: 13 pictures of the greatly missed St John's Market which was once the oldest in town

These photos look back on Blackpool's oldest market – now lost to history.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

Trading began in a building on Market Street in 1844 before a new market was built between there and Corporation Street in 1893 with much of the produce on offer coming from the growers of Marton Moss.

The new St John's Market in King Street opened on 28th May 1938. In the late 90s there was movement on the redevelopment of the site and the market eventually closed. Sainsbury’s at Talbot Road gateway now stands in its place.

1. St John's Market Memories

Market Supervisor John Holmes (left) and greeting card stallholder Keith Thompson back in 1998

2. St John's Market Memories

This was in 1998 - can you remember the market when it was like this?

3. St John's Market Memories

Pictured at St John's Market launching Lancashire County Council's new booklet "The Magic of the Markets in Lancashire" are L-R Councillor Stan Hill, Vice-Chairman of Blackpool's Tourism and Leisure Committee, County Councillor Roy Lewis, Chairman of Lancashire's Tourism Sub-Committee, and Mrs Phyllis Riley, stall holder, 1997

4. St John's Market Memories

Firefighters bring a fire under control at the market in 1997

