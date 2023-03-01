News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

12 Blackpool Promenade sculptures, structures and unusual objects you may not know are there

Over the years Blackpool has seen some big changes and the Promenade has been no exception, with new features popping up – and disappearing - along the few miles from north to south.

By Claire Lark
5 hours ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 10:21am

Many, like old rain shelters and the war memorial are clear in the mind of residents, but there's lots more going on along our great promenade than you might remember. Sadly, some have been and gone, like the High Tide Organ and the Frankenstein Project. But here are 12 sculptures, structures and unusual objects which are still in place - some of which you may have never noticed before.

In case you missed them: Lost shops: 16 pictures of Blackpool shops in and around Houndshill which we loved in the 90s and 00s

Lost Archives: 21 nostalgia-soaked photos of Blackpool Talbot Square through the years

You're not really from Blackpool if you haven't done most of these 19 things...

1. Sculptures on the Prom

This picture takes in South Promenade where many of the following pictures of sculptures, structures and objects can be found

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

2. Sculptures on the Prom

Glam Rocks on Blackpool Promenade shining at night. They consist of three giant sea smoothed beach pebbles made from white concrete and studded with fibre-optic lights which change colour and sparkle. It was considered last year that they needed maintenance work but for now they are still in place

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Sculptures on the Prom

Water Wings was commission in 2001 and has stood the test of time. It features four curved panels of laser-cut stainless steel showing a surging seascape from beneath with a solitary swimmer wearing arm bands

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Sculptures on the Prom

The swivelling wind shelter shaped like a whale's tail, is 8m (26ft) high made from stainless steel, and is designed to align itself with the wind to give shelter from Irish Sea gusts

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BlackpoolBlackpool Promenade