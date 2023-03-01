12 Blackpool Promenade sculptures, structures and unusual objects you may not know are there
Over the years Blackpool has seen some big changes and the Promenade has been no exception, with new features popping up – and disappearing - along the few miles from north to south.
By Claire Lark
5 hours ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 10:21am
Many, like old rain shelters and the war memorial are clear in the mind of residents, but there's lots more going on along our great promenade than you might remember. Sadly, some have been and gone, like the High Tide Organ and the Frankenstein Project. But here are 12 sculptures, structures and unusual objects which are still in place - some of which you may have never noticed before.
In case you missed them: Lost shops: 16 pictures of Blackpool shops in and around Houndshill which we loved in the 90s and 00s
Page 1 of 3